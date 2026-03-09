Boardroom to Flight Line: USO Governors Get Inside Look at Air Reserve Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brendon Bartholomew, 433rd Airlift Wing deputy commander, along with members of the USO Board of Governors board a C-5M Super Galaxy during a mission immersion tour at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 4, 2026. Bartholomew said the C-5 is an incredible strategic asset. It can carry roughly 280,000 pounds of cargo and fly nearly 5,000 miles without refueling, allowing the U.S. military to move significant amounts of equipment or personnel anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)