Boardroom to Flight Line: USO Governors Get Inside Look at Air Reserve Mission

Members of the USO Board of Governors and 433rd Airlift Wing Citizen Airmen pose for a group photo during a mission immersion tour at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 4, 2026. USO Board of Governors visited as part of an immersion tour designed to highlight the missions and capabilities of reserve and guard forces supporting global operations and domestic response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis)