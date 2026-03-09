Retired U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, a member of the USO Board of Governors and former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Kristine Shumack, USO chief financial officer, receive a brief from a loadmaster about the C-5 Galaxy at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 4, 2026. “It’s easy to sit in a boardroom and forget who you're serving,” said Grady. “The more that we can get to the flight line, the field or out to the fleet, the better off we understand the demands of the individual member of the joint force, that's absolutely critical.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa Estevez)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 16:57
|Photo ID:
|9559823
|VIRIN:
|260304-F-CB192-1080
|Resolution:
|5665x3769
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boardroom to Flight Line: USO Governors Get Inside Look at Air Reserve Mission [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Melissa Estevez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Boardroom to Flight Line: USO Governors Get Inside Look at Air Reserve Mission
No keywords found.