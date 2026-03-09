Date Taken: 03.04.2026 Date Posted: 03.10.2026 16:57 Photo ID: 9559825 VIRIN: 260304-F-CB192-1165 Resolution: 5600x3726 Size: 2.88 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Boardroom to Flight Line: USO Governors Get Inside Look at Air Reserve Mission [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Melissa Estevez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.