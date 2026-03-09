U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jacob Jones, a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot assigned to Charlie Company, 2-149 General Support Aviation Battalion, 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, Texas Army National Guard briefs visitors at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 4, 2026. Jones showcased the capabilities of the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter used for air assault, medical evacuation and disaster response missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa Estevez)
Boardroom to Flight Line: USO Governors Get Inside Look at Air Reserve Mission
