    Boardroom to Flight Line: USO Governors Get Inside Look at Air Reserve Mission [Image 3 of 6]

    Boardroom to Flight Line: USO Governors Get Inside Look at Air Reserve Mission

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Estevez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jacob Jones, a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot assigned to Charlie Company, 2-149 General Support Aviation Battalion, 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, Texas Army National Guard briefs visitors at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 4, 2026. Jones showcased the capabilities of the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter used for air assault, medical evacuation and disaster response missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa Estevez)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026
    VIRIN: 260304-F-CB192-1165
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boardroom to Flight Line: USO Governors Get Inside Look at Air Reserve Mission [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Melissa Estevez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Boardroom to Flight Line: USO Governors Get Inside Look at Air Reserve Mission

    2-149 General Support Aviation Battalion
    UH-60 Blackhawk
    433rd Airlift Wing
    USO Board of Governors Immersion Tour 2026

