Boardroom to Flight Line: USO Governors Get Inside Look at Air Reserve Mission

Barbara Barrett, former Secretary of the Air Force and currently owner and CEO of Triple Creek Ranch, tours a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 4, 2026. During the visit as member of the USO Board of Governors, she observed how the integrated structure enables total force collaboration across units and components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa Estevez)