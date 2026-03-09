(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Boardroom to Flight Line: USO Governors Get Inside Look at Air Reserve Mission [Image 2 of 6]

    Boardroom to Flight Line: USO Governors Get Inside Look at Air Reserve Mission

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Estevez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Barbara Barrett, former Secretary of the Air Force and currently owner and CEO of Triple Creek Ranch, tours a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 4, 2026. During the visit as member of the USO Board of Governors, she observed how the integrated structure enables total force collaboration across units and components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa Estevez)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 16:57
    Photo ID: 9559824
    VIRIN: 260304-F-CB192-1146
    Resolution: 5586x3717
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    This work, Boardroom to Flight Line: USO Governors Get Inside Look at Air Reserve Mission [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Melissa Estevez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Boardroom to Flight Line: USO Governors Get Inside Look at Air Reserve Mission

    2-149 General Support Aviation Battalion
    UH-60 Blackhawk
    433rd Airlift Wing
    USO Board of Governors Immersion Tour 2026

