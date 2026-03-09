Moody welcomes new honorary commanders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eamon O’Shea, 336th Recruiting Squadron commander, welcomes Arthur Blake Pierce as the 336th RCS deputy honorary commander during an induction ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 6, 2026. Pearce, a Valdosta State University faculty member and dean, has supported veterans, the arts and community engagement through his leadership at VSU and local organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)