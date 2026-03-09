(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders [Image 19 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eamon O’Shea, 336th Recruiting Squadron commander, welcomes Arthur Blake Pierce as the 336th RCS deputy honorary commander during an induction ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 6, 2026. Pearce, a Valdosta State University faculty member and dean, has supported veterans, the arts and community engagement through his leadership at VSU and local organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 12:15
    Photo ID: 9559016
    VIRIN: 260306-F-WH802-1454
    Resolution: 6141x4094
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody welcomes new honorary commanders [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Savannah Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Moody Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery