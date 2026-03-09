U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Avanté Graves, 23d Comptroller Squadron commander, welcomes Jimmy Towson as the 23d Wing Staff Agencies honorary commander during an induction ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 6, 2026. Towson serves as the senior pastor of Park Avenue Church in Valdosta, Georgia, where he provides spiritual leadership and guides the church’s community ministries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)
Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
