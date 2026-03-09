U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eamon O’Shea, 336th Recruiting Squadron commander, welcomes Matt Donaldson as the 336th RCS honorary commander during an induction ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 6, 2026. Donaldson, a lifelong resident of Twin City, Georgia, serves as senior vice president and CFO of Durden Banking Company and holds leadership roles in local and state education and civic organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 12:15
|Photo ID:
|9559009
|VIRIN:
|260306-F-WH802-1446
|Resolution:
|6473x4315
|Size:
|6.99 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moody welcomes new honorary commanders [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Savannah Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
No keywords found.