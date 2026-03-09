(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders

    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eamon O’Shea, 336th Recruiting Squadron commander, welcomes Matt Donaldson as the 336th RCS honorary commander during an induction ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 6, 2026. Donaldson, a lifelong resident of Twin City, Georgia, serves as senior vice president and CFO of Durden Banking Company and holds leadership roles in local and state education and civic organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 12:15
    VIRIN: 260306-F-WH802-1446
