Moody welcomes new honorary commanders

U.S. Air Force Col. Meagan Hall, 820th Base Defense Group commander, welcomes Mitchell Bell as the 820th BDG deputy honorary commander during an induction ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 6, 2026. Bell, a Valdosta resident and owner of The Offseason, has supported the community as a fitness and performance coach while fostering youth development and civic engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)