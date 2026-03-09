U.S. Air Force Col. Meagan Hall, 820th Base Defense Group commander, welcomes Mitchell Bell as the 820th BDG deputy honorary commander during an induction ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 6, 2026. Bell, a Valdosta resident and owner of The Offseason, has supported the community as a fitness and performance coach while fostering youth development and civic engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 12:15
|Photo ID:
|9558994
|VIRIN:
|260306-F-WH802-1419
|Resolution:
|6249x4166
|Size:
|5.98 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moody welcomes new honorary commanders [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Savannah Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
No keywords found.