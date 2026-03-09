(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders [Image 17 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Avante Graves, 23d Comptroller Squadron commander, welcomes Hailee Yates as the 23d Wing Staff Agencies deputy honorary commander during an induction ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 6, 2026. Yates, a Valdosta resident and assistant vice president at First Federal Savings and Loan, is actively involved in community service and serves on the board of the Valdosta Junior Service League. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 12:15
    Photo ID: 9559001
    VIRIN: 260306-F-WH802-1438
    Resolution: 6876x4584
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody welcomes new honorary commanders [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Savannah Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Moody welcomes new honorary commanders

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery