U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Avante Graves, 23d Comptroller Squadron commander, welcomes Hailee Yates as the 23d Wing Staff Agencies deputy honorary commander during an induction ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 6, 2026. Yates, a Valdosta resident and assistant vice president at First Federal Savings and Loan, is actively involved in community service and serves on the board of the Valdosta Junior Service League. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 12:15
|Photo ID:
|9559001
|VIRIN:
|260306-F-WH802-1438
|Resolution:
|6876x4584
|Size:
|6.02 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moody welcomes new honorary commanders [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Savannah Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Moody welcomes new honorary commanders
No keywords found.