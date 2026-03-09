Moody welcomes new honorary commanders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Avante Graves, 23d Comptroller Squadron commander, welcomes Hailee Yates as the 23d Wing Staff Agencies deputy honorary commander during an induction ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 6, 2026. Yates, a Valdosta resident and assistant vice president at First Federal Savings and Loan, is actively involved in community service and serves on the board of the Valdosta Junior Service League. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)