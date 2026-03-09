Moody welcomes new honorary commanders

Photo By Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter | U.S. Air Force 23d Wing and 93d Air Ground Operations Wing toast with the new honorary group commanders for a photo during an induction ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 6, 2026. The revitalized program connected community leaders with Airmen and provided an inside look at the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The 23d Wing inducted nine honorary commanders and nine deputy commanders during the 2026 Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony March 6, 2026, in the Captain Mark Weber Memorial Event Center at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.

The ceremony marked the continuation of a revitalized Honorary Commander Program, designed to strengthen ties between the installation and the local community. The updated program encourages longer terms of service, provides more hands-on experiences and delivers a more comprehensive understanding of the Air Force mission, ensuring participants gain meaningful insight into the daily operations and challenges faced by Airmen.

Col. Sean Hall, 23d Wing commander, presided over the ceremony and welcomed the new honorary commanders and their deputies. Hall emphasized the importance of strong community partnerships and the critical role the program plays in fostering mutual trust and understanding between Team Moody and the surrounding area.

“The Honorary Commander Program is more than a ceremonial title — it’s a commitment to building lasting relationships between our Airmen and the community we serve,” said Hall. “By opening our doors and sharing our mission, we strengthen the trust and support that enable Team Moody to project combat airpower anytime, anywhere.”

Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Folkerts, a former Moody commander who originally established the Honorary Commander Program at the base, served as a special guest and administered the oath of office. Folkerts reflected on the program’s enduring impact and its continued evolution to better connect civic leaders with the Airmen they support.

“When we first introduced this program, the goal was simple — connect the base with the community in a meaningful way,” Folkerts said. “Seeing it continue to grow and adapt ensures that future generations of Airmen and community leaders remain united in purpose and partnership.”

Tim Keller, a local civic leader and member of the Air Combat Command Commanders Group, also underscored the broader significance of the program.

“Programs like this are critical to maintaining strong ties between our installations and the communities that support them,” Keller said. “When civic leaders understand the mission and the Airmen behind it, it strengthens not only local partnerships but the overall readiness and resilience of our force.”

The 2026 honorary commanders and deputy commanders are:

– 347th Rescue Group Commander: Jonathan Miller Deputy Commander: Mark Howell

– 23d Fighter Group Commander: Jennifer Walker Deputy: Justin Stephens

– 23d Mission Support Group Commander: Mark Brady Deputy: Joseph Brownlee

– 23d Maintenance Group Commander: Nick Harden Deputy: Garret Grubbs

– 23d Medical Group Commander: Mark Eanes Deputy: Blake Steel

– 476th Fighter Group Commander: Bill Grondahl Deputy: Travis Pate

-820th Base Defense Group Commander: Jason Dove Deputy: Mitchell Bell

– 23d Wing Staff Agencies Commander: Jimmy Towson Deputy: Hailee Yates

– 336th Recruiting Squadron Commander: Matt Donaldson Deputy: Arthur Blake Pearce

Jonathan Miller, the newly inducted honorary commander for the 347th Rescue Group, said the opportunity provides a unique perspective on the Air Force mission.

“It’s an honor to stand alongside the Airmen of the 23d Wing and gain a firsthand understanding of their dedication and sacrifice,” Miller said. “This program allows us to better advocate for Moody and support the men and women who defend our nation.”

Through the revamped program, honorary commanders will participate in immersive base visits, mission briefings and engagement opportunities alongside their assigned unit commanders. These experiences are designed to provide a firsthand look at how the 23d Wing delivers combat airpower, builds resilient Airmen and supports national defense objectives.

The Honorary Commander Program continues to serve as a bridge between Moody and the community, fostering lasting relationships built on transparency, shared commitment and service. With the induction of the 2026 class, the 23d Wing reinforces its dedication to strengthening community partnerships while advancing the mission.