U.S. Army soldiers from the Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), prepare their uniform inspections during the annual HIARNG Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Waimanolo, Hawaii, March 8, 2026. HIARNG holds the BWC every year, challenging Soldiers on their physical and technical grit against the best of their peers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 04:54
|Photo ID:
|9556315
|VIRIN:
|260309-Z-GD979-2414
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.87 MB
|Location:
|WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HIARNG BWC 2026 Competitors Present and Write for the Final Events [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Daniel Barcenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.