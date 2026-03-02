(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HIARNG BWC 2026 Competitors Present and Write for the Final Events

    HIARNG BWC 2026 Competitors Present and Write for the Final Events

    WAIMANALO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army soldiers from the Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), prepare their uniform inspections during the annual HIARNG Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Waimanolo, Hawaii, March 8, 2026. HIARNG holds the BWC every year, challenging Soldiers on their physical and technical grit against the best of their peers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 04:54
    Photo ID: 9556315
    VIRIN: 260309-Z-GD979-2414
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
    This work, HIARNG BWC 2026 Competitors Present and Write for the Final Events [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Daniel Barcenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    USINDOPACOM
    National Guard
    US Army
    HIARNG BWC 2026

