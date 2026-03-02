HIARNG BWC 2026 Competitors Present and Write for the Final Events

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers from the Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), prepare their uniform inspections during the annual HIARNG Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Waimanolo, Hawaii, March 8, 2026. HIARNG holds the BWC every year, challenging Soldiers on their physical and technical grit against the best of their peers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas)