HIARNG BWC 2026 Competitors Present and Write for the Final Events

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nathaniel A. Henderson, a platoon leader assigned to Charlie Troop, 1st Squadron, 299th Cavalry Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), writes down answers for the board during the annual HIARNG Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Waimanolo, Hawaii, March 8, 2026. HIARNG holds the BWC every year, challenging Soldiers on their physical and technical grit against the best of their peers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas)