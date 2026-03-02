HIARNG BWC 2026 Competitors Present and Write for the Final Events

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Caleb E. Kinter, a human intelligence collector assigned to Delta Company, 227th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), reports to the board during the annual HIARNG Best Warrior Competition, Waimanalo, Hawaii, March 8, 2026. This year, several troops returned for another chance to claim the coveted title of Best Warrior: a true example of the endurance and resilience of a HIARNG Soldier. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas)