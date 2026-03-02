HIARNG BWC 2026 Competitors Present and Write for the Final Events

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Soldiers from the Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) take the written exam as part of the mystery event during the annual HIARNG Best Warrior Competition (BWC), Waimanalo, Hawaii, March 8, 2026. HIARNG BWC is not just a test of strength but the character to push toward excellence. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas)