HIARNG BWC 2026 Competitors Present and Write for the Final Events

A U.S. soldier from the Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) participates in a verbal examination during the annual HIARNG Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Waimanolo, Hawaii, March 8, 2026. HIARNG holds the BWC every year, challenging Soldiers on their physical and technical grit against the best of their peers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas)