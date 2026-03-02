HIARNG BWC 2026 Competitors Present and Write for the Final Events

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Caleb E. Kinter, a human intelligence collector assigned to Delta Company, 227th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), prepares for the board during the annual HIARNG Best Warrior Competition (BWC), Waimanalo, Hawaii, March 8, 2026. HIARNG BWC is not just a test of strength but the character to push toward excellence. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas)