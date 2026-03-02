Lt. Col. Justin Wilkerson of the Illinois Army National Guard and Illinois State Rep. Dan Swanson share a laugh while posing for a photo with the Illinois State Flag during Wilkerson’s retirement ceremony at the Illinois Military Academy in Springfield, Illinois, March 7. Swanson, a former commander of Wilkerson, encouraged him early in his career to attend Officer Candidate School.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2026 17:39
|Photo ID:
|9555634
|VIRIN:
|260307-A-LR139-1563
|Resolution:
|4642x3943
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse's Liver Back [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Justin Malone, identified by DVIDS
