Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back

Lt. Col. Justin Wilkerson of the Illinois Army National Guard and Illinois State Rep. Dan Swanson share a laugh while posing for a photo with the Illinois State Flag during Wilkerson’s retirement ceremony at the Illinois Military Academy in Springfield, Illinois, March 7. Swanson, a former commander of Wilkerson, encouraged him early in his career to attend Officer Candidate School.