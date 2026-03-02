(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Justin Malone 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Justin Wilkerson of the Illinois Army National Guard and Illinois State Rep. Dan Swanson share a laugh while posing for a photo with the Illinois State Flag during Wilkerson’s retirement ceremony at the Illinois Military Academy in Springfield, Illinois, March 7. Swanson, a former commander of Wilkerson, encouraged him early in his career to attend Officer Candidate School.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 17:39
    Photo ID: 9555634
    VIRIN: 260307-A-LR139-1563
    Resolution: 4642x3943
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Justin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back
    Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back
    Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back
    Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back
    Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army retirement
    National Guard
    Illinois

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery