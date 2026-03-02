Photo By Cpl. Justin Malone | Lt. Col. Justin Wilkerson presents a certificate of appreciation to his wife, Mary...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Justin Malone | Lt. Col. Justin Wilkerson presents a certificate of appreciation to his wife, Mary Wilkerson, during his retirement ceremony at the Illinois Military Academy in Springfield, Illinois, March 7, 2026. In 2021, Mary Wilkerson donated a portion of her liver to save his life after he was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wilkerson retired after 32 years of service in the Illinois Army National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Malone. Illinois National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse's Liver Back

After more than three decades of service to the state and nation, Lt. Col. Justin Wilkerson, Deputy Joint Operations Officer of the Illinois National Guard, has retired.

“Your dedication to our service members and genuine concern for their well-being has been unmatched,” said Col. Matthew Garrison, the Illinois National Guard’s Chief of the Joint Staff and Director of Strategic Plans and Policies, during the March 7 retirement ceremony on Camp Lincoln in Springfield. “You leave behind not only a record of achievement but a generation of leaders who are better for having served with you.”

Wilkerson served in the military for 32 years. His career is marked by leadership, operational deployments, and personal resilience. While some might consider serving three decades in the military heroic, Wilkerson has his own personal hero; his spouse of 20 years, Mary.

We all might say that we keep a piece of our loved ones with us wherever we go. For Justin Wilkerson, it is quite literal.

Wilkerson was commander of the 33rd Military Police Battalion in 2020 and had just concluded leading a state active-duty mission assisting law enforcement during civil disturbances in Chicago and the surrounding areas after the killing of George Floyd. During the mission, Illinois National Guard Soldiers helped secure the city’s downtown area as well as other infrastructure in the city and surrounding communities.

Shortly after the mission concluded, Wilkerson was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease that caused liver failure and required a transplant. Despite the diagnosis, he continued serving in command while undergoing treatment. In August 2021, Wilkerson received a life-saving liver transplant from Mary, who volunteered to be a living donor.

“The Illinois Army National Guard family was a beacon of hope,” Wilkerson said. “So many people reached out and offered to help. It was incredibly uplifting to see that level of support.”

Wilkerson said his wife’s decision ultimately saved his life. “I’ve heard many people say they wouldn’t have made it through their careers without their spouse,” he said. “I may be one of the few who can literally say I wouldn’t be here without mine.”

But his wife has made one condition to the liver donation clear. “She told me that if we ever get divorced, she’s taking her part back,” Wilkerson said, drawing laughter from the audience. Justin and Mary have been married 20 years, so chances are good he’ll be able to hold on to his piece of Mary – and Mary herself.

Wilkerson’s path to military service began in July 1993 when, at age 19, he walked into the Illinois Army National Guard recruiting office for an opportunity to pay for college and build discipline. “I had no idea where my life would go,” Wilkerson said of his 1993 enlistment. “I simply wanted to do something productive. I did not realize the profound effect that decision would have on the rest of my life.”

He earned his commission in 2000 through the Illinois Army National Guard Officer Candidate School. Over the course of his career, he served in a variety of leadership and staff positions across the organization.

His assignments included service with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery; the 644th Personnel Services Battalion; the 633rd Personnel Services Detachment, where he served as commanding officer; and the 33rd Area Support Group. After his command of the 33rd Military Police Battalion, he served with the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, the Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, the 65th Troop Command Brigade, and the Construction and Facilities Management Office. After serving as Deputy Joint Operations Officer of the Illinois National Guard, he concluded his career as the Illinois Army National Guard’s G-1 Human Resources Director.

Wilkerson completed operational assignments within U.S. Northern Command areas of responsibility and deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2003. In 2005, he deployed as part of Joint Task Force Katrina, providing humanitarian relief following Hurricane Katrina along the Gulf Coast.

Wilkerson credited his parents, particularly his father, a former U.S. Air Force C-130 mechanic, for instilling the values of service and patriotism that guided his career.

His command of the 33rd Military Police Battalion began in 2019 and coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest in 2020, presenting unprecedented challenges for the unit.

“We had Soldiers stationed throughout downtown Chicago,” Wilkerson said. “I could not have been prouder of how they performed. They remained professional under pressure and served the residents of Chicago with calm and discipline.”

Now in retirement, Wilkerson plans to spend more time with Mary and their three sons, William, James and Grant. The family resides in Peoria.

Wilkerson expressed gratitude for the Soldiers and leaders he served alongside throughout his time in uniform. “I’ve had a wonderful career in the Illinois Army National Guard,” he said. “I’ve made lifelong friends and had incredible experiences. I truly feel like the luckiest man who has ever stood on this stage.”