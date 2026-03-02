Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Justin Wilkerson presents a certificate of appreciation to his wife, Mary Wilkerson, during his retirement ceremony at the Illinois Military Academy in Springfield, Illinois, March 7, 2026. In 2021, Mary Wilkerson donated a portion of her liver to save his life after he was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wilkerson retired after 32 years of service in the Illinois Army National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Malone. Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)