    Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back [Image 4 of 5]

    Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Justin Malone 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Justin Wilkerson presents a certificate of appreciation to his wife, Mary Wilkerson, during his retirement ceremony at the Illinois Military Academy in Springfield, Illinois, March 7, 2026. In 2021, Mary Wilkerson donated a portion of her liver to save his life after he was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wilkerson retired after 32 years of service in the Illinois Army National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Malone. Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Justin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army retirement
    organ donation
    National Guard
    Illinois

