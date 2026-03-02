(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse's Liver Back

    Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Justin Malone 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Col. Matthew Garrison, the Illinois National Guard Chief of the Joint Staff and Director of Strategic Plans and Policies for the Illinois National Guard, presents a retirement flag to Lt. Col. Justin Wilkerson, Joint Deputy Operations Officer for the Illinois Army National Guard, during Wilkerson’s retirement ceremony at the Illinois Military Academy in Springfield, Illinois, March 7. Wilkerson retired after 32 years of service in the Illinois Army National Guard.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 17:39
    Photo ID: 9555631
    VIRIN: 260307-A-LR139-1933
    Resolution: 4560x3933
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Justin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

