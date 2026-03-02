Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Matthew Garrison, the Illinois National Guard Chief of the Joint Staff and Director of Strategic Plans and Policies for the Illinois National Guard, presents a retirement flag to Lt. Col. Justin Wilkerson, Joint Deputy Operations Officer for the Illinois Army National Guard, during Wilkerson’s retirement ceremony at the Illinois Military Academy in Springfield, Illinois, March 7. Wilkerson retired after 32 years of service in the Illinois Army National Guard.