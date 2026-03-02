(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back [Image 3 of 5]

    Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Justin Malone 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Justin Wilkerson of the Illinois Army National Guard delivers remarks during his retirement ceremony at the Illinois Military Academy in Springfield, Illinois, March 7. Wilkerson retired after 32 years of service marked by leadership, operational deployments and dedication to Soldiers across the state. A devoted husband and father of three, Wilkerson said he plans to spend the next several months traveling and making memories with his family following his retirement

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 17:39
    Photo ID: 9555622
    VIRIN: 260307-A-LR139-3301
    Resolution: 4511x3389
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Justin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army retirement
    organ donation
    National Guard
    Illinois

