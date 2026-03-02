Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Justin Wilkerson of the Illinois Army National Guard delivers remarks during his retirement ceremony at the Illinois Military Academy in Springfield, Illinois, March 7. Wilkerson retired after 32 years of service marked by leadership, operational deployments and dedication to Soldiers across the state. A devoted husband and father of three, Wilkerson said he plans to spend the next several months traveling and making memories with his family following his retirement