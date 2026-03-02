Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mary Wilkerson listens to her spouse, Lt. Col. Justin Wilkerson, speak during his retirement ceremony at the Illinois Military Academy in Springfield, Illinois, March 7. In 2021, Mary Wilkerson donated a portion of her liver to save Lt. Col. Wilkerson's after he was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wilkerson retired after 32 years of service in the Illinois Army National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Malone. Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)