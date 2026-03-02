Mary Wilkerson listens to her spouse, Lt. Col. Justin Wilkerson, speak during his retirement ceremony at the Illinois Military Academy in Springfield, Illinois, March 7. In 2021, Mary Wilkerson donated a portion of her liver to save Lt. Col. Wilkerson's after he was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wilkerson retired after 32 years of service in the Illinois Army National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Malone. Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2026 17:39
|Photo ID:
|9555612
|VIRIN:
|260307-A-LR139-7752
|Resolution:
|3206x3014
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Justin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back
No keywords found.