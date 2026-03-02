(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse's Liver Back

    Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Justin Malone 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Mary Wilkerson listens to her spouse, Lt. Col. Justin Wilkerson, speak during his retirement ceremony at the Illinois Military Academy in Springfield, Illinois, March 7. In 2021, Mary Wilkerson donated a portion of her liver to save Lt. Col. Wilkerson's after he was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wilkerson retired after 32 years of service in the Illinois Army National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Malone. Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 17:39
    Photo ID: 9555612
    VIRIN: 260307-A-LR139-7752
    Resolution: 3206x3014
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Justin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guard Officer Retires After 32 years; Has No Plans to Give Spouse’s Liver Back

