MCIPAC-MCBB Chef of the Quarter Competition 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Babyjoyce Camama, right, a food service specialist with Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Camp Mujuk, and Lance Cpl. Berdjna Pierre, a food service specialist with Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Camp Hansen, pose with their awards following a Chef of the Quarter competition at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 27, 2026. Chef of the Quarter competitions bring food service specialists together to challenge one another, showcase their talents and learn from each other’s techniques in a professional and motivating environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melissa M. Hernandez)