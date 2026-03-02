MCIPAC-MCBB Chef of the Quarter Competition 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Adan Moreno, sergeant major of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), receives a dish during a Chef of the Quarter competition at MCBH, Feb. 27, 2026. Chef of the Quarter competitions bring food service specialists together to challenge one another, showcase their talents and learn from each other’s techniques in a professional and motivating environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melissa M. Hernandez)