MCIPAC-MCBB Chef of the Quarter Competition 2026

U.S. Marine Corps Chef of the Quarter contestants participate in a moment of silence before the Chef of the Quarter competition at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 27, 2026. Chef of the Quarter competitions bring food service specialists together to challenge one another, showcase their talents and learn from each other’s techniques in a professional and motivating environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melissa M. Hernandez)
