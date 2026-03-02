(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCIPAC-MCBB Chef of the Quarter Competition 2026 [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCIPAC-MCBB Chef of the Quarter Competition 2026

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Melissa Hernandez 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Berdjna Pierre, left, a food service specialist with Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Camp Hansen, serves food to Lance Cpl. Dezmond Browning, a combat videographer with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) during a Chef of the Quarter competition at MCBH, Feb. 27. 2026. Chef of the Quarter competitions bring food service specialists together to challenge one another, showcase their talents and learn from each other’s techniques in a professional and motivating environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melissa M. Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 19:56
    Photo ID: 9553941
    VIRIN: 260227-M-QU166-1159
    Resolution: 6120x4080
    Size: 9.12 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCIPAC-MCBB Chef of the Quarter Competition 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Melissa Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCIPAC-MCBB Chef of the Quarter Competition 2026
    MCIPAC-MCBB Chef of the Quarter Competition 2026
    MCIPAC-MCBB Chef of the Quarter Competition 2026
    MCIPAC-MCBB Chef of the Quarter Competition 2026
    MCIPAC-MCBB Chef of the Quarter Competition 2026
    MCIPAC-MCBB Chef of the Quarter Competition 2026
    MCIPAC-MCBB Chef of the Quarter Competition 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chef of the Quarter
    MCBH
    Hawaii
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery