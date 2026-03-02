MCIPAC-MCBB Chef of the Quarter Competition 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps food service specialists present dishes to guests during a Chef of the Quarter competition at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 27. 2026. Chef of the Quarter competitions bring food service specialists together to challenge one another, showcase their talents and learn from each other’s techniques in a professional and motivating environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melissa M. Hernandez)