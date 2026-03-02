(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Stars and Spurs: Lt. Gen. Anderson at the Houston Rodeo [Image 46 of 46]

    Stars and Spurs: Lt. Gen. Anderson at the Houston Rodeo

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan LeBlanc 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    The U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors during the playing of the National Anthem at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Grand Entry on Armed Forces Appreciation Day in Houston, March 4, 2026. The participation of the last Marine mounted color guard in the Grand Entry, underscores the significance of this day and the city's deep gratitude for the dedication of America's troops. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Ethan M. LeBlanc)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 18:47
    Photo ID: 9553870
    VIRIN: 260304-M-XJ088-1046
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stars and Spurs: Lt. Gen. Anderson at the Houston Rodeo [Image 46 of 46], by SSgt Ethan LeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rodeo
    MARFORRES
    MFR
    Armed Forces Appreciation Day
    USMC
    Houston

