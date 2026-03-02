Stars and Spurs: Lt. Gen. Anderson at the Houston Rodeo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the colors during the playing of the National Anthem at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Grand Entry on Armed Forces Appreciation Day in Houston, March 4, 2026. The participation of the last Marine mounted color guard in the Grand Entry, underscores the significance of this day and the city's deep gratitude for the dedication of America's troops. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Ethan M. LeBlanc)