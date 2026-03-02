Stars and Spurs: Lt. Gen. Anderson at the Houston Rodeo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo staff ride into the main rodeo arena during the Grand Entry on Armed Forces Appreciation Day in Houston, March 4, 2026. Armed Forces Appreciation Day honored nearly 4,000 military personnel and veterans, including a joint service enlistment ceremony for approximately 500 recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Ethan M. LeBlanc)