Stars and Spurs: Lt. Gen. Anderson at the Houston Rodeo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, talks with the parent of a newly sworn-in Marine recruit at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Armed Forces Appreciation Day in Houston, March 4, 2026. Armed Forces Appreciation Day honored nearly 4,000 military personnel and veterans, including a joint service enlistment ceremony for approximately 500 recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Ethan M. LeBlanc)