Stars and Spurs: Lt. Gen. Anderson at the Houston Rodeo

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, waves to the crowd in the main rodeo arena during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Grand Entry on Armed Forces Appreciation Day in Houston, March 4, 2026. The Armed Forces Appreciation Day is a display of community support for the military, the participation of the commander and senior enlisted leader in the Grand Entry underscores the significance of this day and the city's deep gratitude for the dedication of America's troops. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Ethan M. LeBlanc)