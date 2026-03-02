(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Stars and Spurs: Lt. Gen. Anderson at the Houston Rodeo

    Stars and Spurs: Lt. Gen. Anderson at the Houston Rodeo

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan LeBlanc 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, congratulates approximately 500 new military recruits at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Armed Forces Appreciation Day in Houston, March 4, 2026. Armed Forces Appreciation Day honored nearly 4,000 military personnel and veterans, including a joint service enlistment ceremony for new recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Ethan M. LeBlanc)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Rodeo
    MARFORRES
    MFR
    Armed Forces Appreciation Day
    USMC
    Houston

