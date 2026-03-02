Stars and Spurs: Lt. Gen. Anderson at the Houston Rodeo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, congratulates approximately 500 new military recruits at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Armed Forces Appreciation Day in Houston, March 4, 2026. Armed Forces Appreciation Day honored nearly 4,000 military personnel and veterans, including a joint service enlistment ceremony for new recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Ethan M. LeBlanc)