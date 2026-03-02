Pittsburgh Pirates host service members

Manatee High School’s Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps prepares to take the field during the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game in Bradenton, Florida, Feb. 26, 2026. The JROTC Color Guard was recognized for their commitment and precision during the military appreciation game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)
