U.S. Army Capt. Charles Curtis, Sarasota Recruiting Company’s recruiting operations officer, recites the oath of enlistment during the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game in Bradenton, Florida, Feb. 26, 2026. Future service members must swear to uphold the oath for the duration of their military career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 11:55
|Photo ID:
|9550701
|VIRIN:
|260226-F-PV508-1098
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|BRADENTON, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pittsburgh Pirates host service members [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Autumn Lindor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.