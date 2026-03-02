Pittsburgh Pirates host service members

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members salute during the national anthem at the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game in Bradenton, Florida, Feb. 26, 2026. The United States Special Operations Command, the 927th Air Refueling Wing, and the 6th ARW represented MacDill during the military appreciation game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)