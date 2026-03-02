Pittsburgh Pirates host service members

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Charles Curtis, Sarasota Recruiting Company’s recruiting operations officer, recites the oath of enlistment during the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game in Bradenton, Florida, Feb. 26, 2026. Future service members must swear to uphold the oath for the duration of their military career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)