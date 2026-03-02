Recruiters from Bradenton Recruiting Station and future soldiers, pose during the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game in Bradenton, Florida, Feb. 26, 2026. Recruiters serve their communities by helping future service members take their oath of enlistment and begin their military career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 11:55
|Photo ID:
|9550699
|VIRIN:
|260226-F-PV508-1016
|Resolution:
|5985x3982
|Size:
|5.14 MB
|Location:
|BRADENTON, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pittsburgh Pirates host service members [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Autumn Lindor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.