    BRADENTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Recruiters from Bradenton Recruiting Station and future soldiers, pose during the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game in Bradenton, Florida, Feb. 26, 2026. Recruiters serve their communities by helping future service members take their oath of enlistment and begin their military career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 11:55
    Photo ID: 9550699
    VIRIN: 260226-F-PV508-1016
    Resolution: 5985x3982
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: BRADENTON, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pittsburgh Pirates host service members [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Autumn Lindor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    927th ARW
    Pittsburgh Pirates
    first pitch
    baseball

