Pittsburgh Pirates host service members

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jennifer Pearson, 927th Air Refueling Wing public affairs officer, throws first pitch during the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game in Bradenton, Florida, Feb. 26, 2026. The 927th ARW supports contingencies and humanitarian operations around the world with in-flight air refueling, cargo airlift and passenger movement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)