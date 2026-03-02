LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts

U.S. Air Force Reserve Jalissa Taylor, 926th Aerospace Medicine Squadron dental assistant, poses for a portrait at the Pogson Medical Centre in Sandy Point, Saint Kitts and Nevis, March 2, 2026. Taylor supported dental operations during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026, collaborating with host nation dental providers to enhance readiness and deliver patient care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
03.01.2026
03.04.2026
|9549835
|260302-F-WJ837-2077
|8640x5760
|11.78 MB
|KN
|0
|0
