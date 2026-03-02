LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A mural of a sad tooth is displayed on a wall in the Pogson Medical Centre in Sandy Point, Saint Kitts and Nevis, March 2, 2026. The dental team operated in various clinics on the two-island nation as part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026, alongside local medical professionals to build readiness and support community health initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)