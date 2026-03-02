(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts

    SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. John Chan, 926th Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, examines a pediatric patient at the Pogson Medical Centre in Sandy Point, Saint Kitts, March 2, 2026. Dental operations supported local communities during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission, where U.S. and Federation medical professionals worked alongside one another to expand access to medical and dental care services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 21:56
    Photo ID: 9549829
    VIRIN: 260302-F-WJ837-2015
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 14.79 MB
    Location: KN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts [Image 6 of 6], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts
    LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts
    LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts
    LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts
    LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts
    LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery