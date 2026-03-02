LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. John Chan, 926th Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, examines a pediatric patient at the Pogson Medical Centre in Sandy Point, Saint Kitts, March 2, 2026. Dental operations supported local communities during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission, where U.S. and Federation medical professionals worked alongside one another to expand access to medical and dental care services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)