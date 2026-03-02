LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 10 year old Kittitian boy poses for a photo wearing a Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 patch following a dental appointment at the Pogson Medical Centre in Sandy Point, Saint Kitts, March 2, 2026. The child received care during LAMAT 2026, an Air Forces Southern-led medical readiness mission conducted in partnership with the Federation’s Ministry of Health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)