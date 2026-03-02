(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts

    LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts

    SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    A 10 year old Kittitian boy poses for a photo wearing a Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 patch following a dental appointment at the Pogson Medical Centre in Sandy Point, Saint Kitts, March 2, 2026. The child received care during LAMAT 2026, an Air Forces Southern-led medical readiness mission conducted in partnership with the Federation’s Ministry of Health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 21:56
    Photo ID: 9549833
    VIRIN: 260302-F-WJ837-2061
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 6.45 MB
    Location: KN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts, by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

