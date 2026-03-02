LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts

U.S. Air Force Reserve Senior Airman Jasmine MeKeel, 926th Aerospace Medicine Squadron dental assistant, provides dental care at the Pogson Medical Centre in Sandy Point, Saint Kitts and Nevis, March 2, 2026. Services were delivered during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026, reinforcing regional health partnerships and increasing access to preventative and restorative dental treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|03.01.2026
|03.04.2026 21:56
|9549834
|260302-F-WJ837-2064
|8640x5760
|8.57 MB
|KN
|0
|0
