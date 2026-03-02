(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts

    SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. John Chan, 926th Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, poses for a photo at the Pogson Medical Centre in Sandy Point, Saint Kitts, March 2, 2026. Chan supported dental operations during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission, collaborating with host nation dental providers to enhance readiness and deliver patient-centered care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 21:56
    Photo ID: 9549832
    VIRIN: 260302-F-WJ837-2027
    Resolution: 5095x7642
    Size: 11.95 MB
    Location: KN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts [Image 6 of 6], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts
    LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts
    LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts
    LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts
    LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts
    LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LAMAT26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery