LAMAT 2026 Dental Team Strengthens Oral Health in Saint Kitts

U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. John Chan, 926th Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, poses for a photo at the Pogson Medical Centre in Sandy Point, Saint Kitts, March 2, 2026. Chan supported dental operations during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission, collaborating with host nation dental providers to enhance readiness and deliver patient-centered care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)