Cobra Gold Divers

Navy Diver 1st Class Taylor Lucas, assigned to Commander, Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit, Company 1-3 (CTG 73.6/MDSU 1, Co. 1-3), top, assists Republic of Korea Navy diver Petty Officer 1st Class Taeho Kim, assigned to RTN Dive Unit One, during ascent and descent rope training as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Sattahip, Thailand, March 3, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF-73) sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Arif Patani)