Cobra Gold Divers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Diver 2nd Class Brayden Nunn, right, assigned to Commander, Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit, right, Republic of Korea Chief Navy Diver Kim Yonh Jun, assigned to ROKN Underwater Construction Team, and Royal Thai Navy Diver Santiwut Nootong, assigned to RTN Dive Unit One, participate in a salvage diving exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Sattahip, Thailand, March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF-73) sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Arif Patani)