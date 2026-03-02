Cobra Gold Divers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Navy diver Petty Officer 1st Class Changmin Seo, assigned to RTN Dive Unit One, participates in rappel and rigging training as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Sattahip, Thailand, March 3, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF-73) sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Arif Patani)