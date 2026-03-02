Cobra Gold Divers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval, top right, assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, Combined Task Force (CTF) 73 Public Affairs, documents ascent and descent rope training during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Sattahip, Thailand, March 3, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF-73) sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Arif Patani)